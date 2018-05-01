 NPFL: Enyimba to fine Dauda for red card from 'unprofessional' act - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
NPFL: Enyimba to fine Dauda for red card from ‘unprofessional’ act – Vanguard

Vanguard

NPFL: Enyimba to fine Dauda for red card from 'unprofessional' act
Despite apologising, NPFL side Enyimba will fine goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda for his role in his sending off in Sunday's goalless draw against Akwa United, the club chairman Anyansi Agwu has stated. NPFL: Enyimba to fine Dauda for red card from
