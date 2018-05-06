 NPFL: Rangers Coach Ogunbote Eager To Extend Unbeaten Run Vs Wikki To 7 Games - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NPFL: Rangers Coach Ogunbote Eager To Extend Unbeaten Run Vs Wikki To 7 Games – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

NPFL: Rangers Coach Ogunbote Eager To Extend Unbeaten Run Vs Wikki To 7 Games
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Enugu Rangers head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, says his side is well motivated to beat Wikki Tourists in their Nigeria Professional Football League match-day 20 encounter today (Sunday) in Jos, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. The

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.