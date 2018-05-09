NPP apology for assault 'half-hearted' – OccupyGhana - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

NPP apology for assault ‘half-hearted’ – OccupyGhana – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
NPP apology for assault 'half-hearted' – OccupyGhana
GhanaWeb
Social pressure group, OccupyGhana®, has condemned the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for offering a "forced" and "half-hearted" apology over the assault of a journalist by a party supporter, Hajia Fati, at the party's headquarters. “We are …
The Onion Sellers In Town
Learn how to make money online
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!