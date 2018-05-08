NSCDC in dilemma as suspect dies in custody — Nigeria Today

NSCDC in dilemma as suspect dies in custody

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kogi State is having a herculean task explaining how a suspect died in their custody.The confusion arose on Sunday in Ogaminana, Adavi local government area of Kogi State following the alleged murder of an Okada rider, Onimisi Ilori, by operatives of the corps.

According to an eyewitness account, a man was said to have lodged a complaint at the Ogaminana divisional office of the corps where he alleged that Ilori, the Okada rider, had made away with his motorcycle without his knowledge.

The operatives through the mobile number of the suspect invited him to their office for interrogation, which he was said to have obliged.On interrogation, the suspect was said to have told the operatives that the motorcycle was stolen where he had parked it the previous day adding that he had reported the development to the owner. But the operatives, who perceived his explanation as false, allegedly tortured him severally and later detained him where he was found dead.

Okada riders in the town invaded the NSCDC office after the news of his death became public knowledge, chanting war songs and demanding release of the body of their colleague. Others trooped to the highway, obstructing free flow of traffic.

When contacted for reaction, the spokeman of the NSCDC in Kogi State, Alex Agiri, confirmed the incident, saying the command was investigating it but 30 minutes later, he called back to say the incident never took place.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man, identified as Damilola Kehinde, was apprehended in Akure metropolis for stealing 30 litres of diesel from the premises of a photo laboratory located at Leo Area of the Ondo State capital, Akure.

According to eyewitnesses, Kehinde came into the premises yesterday around 6:30a.m. with a commercial motorcyclist who parked at Leo Junction while the suspect sneaked in to steal diesel from the compound.Kehinde, who was handed over to the police at Okuta Elerinla Police Division, confessed that he had gone to the compound to steal the diesel to raise money and pay his child’s school fees.

But some workers of the laboratory detected him coming out of the compound with the diesel and raised the alarm, which attracted the neighbourhood. The suspect was said to have taken to his heel but was apprehended in another street while trying to change his dress to avoid being identified by his pursuers.

