NSE: Oando leads 7 other coys with 52.75% growth in April — Nigeria Today

NSE: Oando leads 7 other coys with 52.75% growth in April
Oando Plc and seven other companies outperformed stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in April to emerge as top performing equities in percentage terms. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oando emerged as the best performing equity with a growth of 52.75 per cent to close at N9.
Learn how to make money online
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!