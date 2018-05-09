 NSE: Oando leads 7 other coys with 52.75% growth in April — Nigeria Today
NSE: Oando leads 7 other coys with 52.75% growth in April

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Oando Plc and seven other companies outperformed stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in April to emerge as top performing equities in percentage terms. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oando emerged as the best performing equity with a growth of 52.75 per cent to close at N9.

