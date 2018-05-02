NSE: trading resumes May with 0.09% growth - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

NSE: trading resumes May with 0.09% growth – Vanguard
Vanguard
NSE: trading resumes May with 0.09% growth
Vanguard
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) resumed trading for the month on Wednesday after the public holiday with a marginal growth of 0.09 per cent. Newsmen report that the market capitalisation for the first trading day increased by N14 billion or 0.09 per …
