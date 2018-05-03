NSE Wins CSR In Education Award - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

NSE Wins CSR In Education Award – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
NSE Wins CSR In Education Award
Independent Newspapers Limited
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has received the 2018 award for “CSR in Education” from Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). According the Director of Advocacy & Research, LCCI, Dr. Vincent Nwani, “the objective of the annual awards is to …
Why there are constraints in real sector, by LCCI
LCCI tasks NSE on cheap funds for real sector
Support private sector with capital, LCCI urges NSE
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!