NUC May Approve 292 New Private Universities Soon — Nigeria Today

NUC May Approve 292 New Private Universities Soon
The National Universities Commission, NUC may approve 292 new Private Universities Soon to address the growing youth population of admission seekers in Nigeria. The executive secretary of Nigeria’s National Universities Commission, Abdul Rasheed Abubakar said that the NUC was processing 292 applications from institutions that hope to become private universities. ”While many of those seeking accreditation are fairly small and …
Comments
