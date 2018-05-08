NUC says there are 1.9m students in Nigerian universities - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

NUC says there are 1.9m students in Nigerian universities – Pulse Nigeria
The NUC Boss, Prof Abubakar Rasheed says 1.9 million students are currently studying in Nigerian Universities. Published: 2 minutes ago; Akinbayo Wahab. Print; eMail · NUC says there are 1.9m students in Nigerian universities play. Nigerian Students …
