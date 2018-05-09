Number of Tax payers rises by 5m in 1 year – Osinbajo - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Number of Tax payers rises by 5m in 1 year – Osinbajo – Vanguard
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday in Abuja, said that over five million new tax payers have been enrolled in the last 12 months. Speaking at the 20th annual tax conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Osinbajo said …
