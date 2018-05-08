 NUT Urges Govt. To Ensure Prompt Payment Of Pensions — Nigeria Today
NUT Urges Govt. To Ensure Prompt Payment Of Pensions

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has appealed to government at all levels to ensure prompt payment of retirees’ gratuities and other benefits to motivate them to work hard while in service. Dr Mike Ike-Ene, the Secretary-General of the union made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday […]

