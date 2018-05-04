Nvidia shuts down its GeForce Partner Program, citing misinformation — Nigeria Today

Nvidia shuts down its GeForce Partner Program, citing misinformation

After just two months, Nvidia is shutting down its GeForce Partner Program due to criticism. The program was launched to bring transparency to gamers shopping for a new desktop or laptop.

The post Nvidia shuts down its GeForce Partner Program, citing misinformation appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

