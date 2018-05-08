 NWPL: Sunshine Queens brace up for South-West derby with FC Robo - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 8, 2018 in Sports

NWPL: Sunshine Queens brace up for South-West derby with FC Robo
Vanguard
Sunshine Queens FC of Akure on Tuesday said it would defeat its opponent, FC Robo of Lagos, and pick the three points of the match when they meet at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure, on Wednesday. Sunshine Queens. The encounter is the day five

