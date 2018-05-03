NYSC DG decries poor state of facilities in A-Ibom camp — Nigeria Today

NYSC DG decries poor state of facilities in A-Ibom camp

By Chioma Onuegbu

THE Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brig-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has decried the poor state of facilities in Akwa Ibom Orientation Camp at Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai Local Government Area.

Kazaure who made the remark after inspection of the facilities Thursday, appealed to the Akwa Ibom Government, as a matter of urgency, to do something to improve on the state of facilities in the camp.

He assured corps members that the Federal Government would continue to do its best to improve on their welfare.

“I am not satisfied with what I have seen. The facilities in camp are below standard, we will continue to improve on them. The statutory responsibility of the state government is to provide and maintain all the orientation camp facilities.

“So, we will continue to talk to the state government to see what we can do,” Kazaure said.

The DG called on corps members in Akwa Ibom to be security conscious and build on their training and tutelage in the camp as they proceed to their places of primary assignment.

He charged the corps members to take their Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training seriously to facilitate employment opportunities on completion of their service year.

“I want to commend you, and encourage you to do what you are doing and not get discouraged so that by the time you leave here, you would have left an undeletable mark in Akwa Ibom, “ he said.

He urged the corps members to respect the culture and tradition of their host communities and add value to the community.

