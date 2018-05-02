NYSC DG Warns Taraba Corps Members, “You’re To Serve Not To Evangelise” — Nigeria Today

NYSC DG Warns Taraba Corps Members, “You’re To Serve Not To Evangelise”

The Director-General of the National Youth Sevice Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Zakari Kazaure, has cautioned corps members posted to serve in Taraba State that “you are posted to go and serve and not to go and evangelise.”

The NYSC DG made this known on Wednesday in Jalingo when he visited Corps members currently undergoing orientation course at the NYSC camp, Sibre, near Jalingo.

Represented by the Director of administration and management, Alhaji Habibu Kurawa, the DG said that the NYSC management was aware that elections were around the corner and had put in place measures to ensure the safety of each corps member posted to the state.

“I can assure you that we don’t wait till the election before working for the security of Corps members. “We have put in place measures to ensure that your accommodations are well guarded and officials on the ground have instructions to collaborate with the relevant security agencies in your respective places of Primary Assignment to guarantee your safety. “Let me, however, warn you that you are posted to go and serve and not to go and evangelise. Your concern should be to serve and not to go and indoctrinate your host communities. Conversion of souls is not your concern,” Kazaure said.

He urged the Corps members to conduct themselves well and be good ambassadors of their states, tribes, and schools.

The NYSC DG noted that the society expects a lot from the corps members and urged them to work hard to live up to the expectations.

