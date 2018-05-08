NYSC Increases Corps Members’ Transport Allowance | Corpers Urged To Join Army — Nigeria Today

NYSC Increases Corps Members’ Transport Allowance | Corpers Urged To Join Army

With less than 24 hours for the 2018 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members to end their orientation course, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced an increase in transport and local allowances of corpers during orientation programmes.

This disclosure was made in a statement issued by Director Press and Publications department of the scheme, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi.

Adeyemi said 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members lauded the increase when the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure visited the Ebonyi State Orientation Camp.

In her words: “The transport allowance for each corps member has been increased from N1,500 to N1,800, while the local allowance is now N1,400 up from N1,000. “Kazaure said the increase was in line with the Federal Government’s approved minimum wage for Civil Servants.”

NYSC DG Urges Corpers To Enlist In Military

Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, the Director-General of the Scheme, has also urged corps members to consider enlisting in the armed forces.

Kazaure gave the advice in an interview on Tuesday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Sagamu, Ogun.

“With what I have witnessed here today, I can confidently state that this has been by far the best set of corps members ever received in Ogun State camp. “Their level of discipline and adherence to the teachings of their instructors has been excellent and I urge them to maintain the status quo. “The orientation programme was designed to help prepare corps members for the challenges ahead during their service year and these ones will do very well to cope. “To join the army, there are guidelines. You must be physically, medically and mentally fit. “The army will subject you to a lot of exams both written and oral before the final selection. If you meet all the required indices, you will be enlisted,” he said.

Insecurity: No Posting Of Corps Members To Crisis Areas

The Director-General of NYSC has also said no Corps Member would be posted to any area with security breach within the country.

He stated this today at Ogun State Orientation Camp, Sagamu, while addressing the 2018 Batch ‘A’ Corps Members.

Kazaure said the Management of the Scheme has put every necessary machinery in motion to ensure the safety of all Corps Members, but warned that on no account should any Corps Member endanger himself.

The Director-General also enjoined the Corps Members to uphold the ideals of patriotism as responsible citizens in the discharge of their duties in their different places of primary assignment.

‘I urge you to be patriotic and dedicated to your duties as you serve your fatherland’, General Kazaure added.

Ogun State Coordinator, Mr John Okpo, in his remark said there was the need for additional hostels for Corps Members and Camp Officials to ease accommodation problems in the Camp.

He also appealed to the State Government for prompt payment of State allowance of Corps Members.

Okpo said a total of 2,513 Corps Members register for the Orientation Course.

#2018A Orientation Camp Tour.

