Oando posts N4.2bn profit in Q1 2018 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Oando posts N4.2bn profit in Q1 2018 – Vanguard

Posted on May 3, 2018


Oando Plc has announced N4.2 billion profit-after-tax (PAT) for the first quarter of 2018 (Q1'18), which represents 145 percent increase over N1.7 billion recorded in Q1'17. Highlights of the company's financial statement released on the Nigerian Stock
