 OAU VC speaks on closure of institution by govt — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

OAU VC speaks on closure of institution by govt

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof Eyitope Ogunnbodede, has assured the university community that the issue of tax debt will be resolved with the state government without delay. Ogunbodede said this in a statement he signed on Friday in Ile-Ife, Osun State, even as he described the claims that the university was owing N1.84 billion […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

OAU VC speaks on closure of institution by govt

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.