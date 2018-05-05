OAU VC speaks on closure of institution by govt — Nigeria Today

OAU VC speaks on closure of institution by govt
The Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof Eyitope Ogunnbodede, has assured the university community that the issue of tax debt will be resolved with the state government without delay. Ogunbodede said this in a statement he signed on Friday in Ile-Ife, Osun State, even as he described the claims that the university was owing N1.84 billion […]
OAU VC speaks on closure of institution by govt
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!