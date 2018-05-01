 Obasanjo keeps deceiving people, I prefer Buhari – Oba of Lagos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Obasanjo keeps deceiving people, I prefer Buhari – Oba of Lagos

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has said that he prefers the leadership quality of President Muhammadu Buhari to that of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. He pleaded with Nigerians to give Buhari another four years as the country’s leader. The monarch spoke at the opening ceremony of the 17th Lagos Housing Fair yesterday. He stated […]

Obasanjo keeps deceiving people, I prefer Buhari – Oba of Lagos

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.