Obasanjo: No amount of intimidation will make me to support Buhari — Nigeria Today

Obasanjo: No amount of intimidation will make me to support Buhari

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo says no amount of intimidation will make him endorse president Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

Obasanjo stated this in a statement by his media adviser Kehinde Akinyemi on Wednesday.

According to the former president, there have been widening poverty, alienation and social disunity and near disintegration of the country under president Buhari’s leadership so he can’t and won’t be associated with failure.

He maintained that Buhari got absolutely nothing from his trip to the US apart from a warning by US president Donald Trump to come back home and stop the killings going on in the country and the former president hopes Buhari will heed to president Trump’s advise

Obasanjo said he sympathises with the plight of those campaigners and supporters of Buhari and warned them that dishing out fake news won’t turn black into white.

The statement reads:

“From the Buhari/Trump meeting, Chief Obasanjo only saw through three points: One, the US will continue to reduce purchase of crude oil from Nigeria and there is nothing Nigeria under Buhari can do about it; two, the US will export agricultural products to Nigeria and Buhari’s government will encourage that; and three – all the killings taking place in Nigeria by herdsmen are being done by expatriates trained by Gadaffi and no Nigerian is to blame and Buhari cannot do anything to stop it.

“For whatever the meeting was worth, President Buhari again bungled another opportunity to self-redeem. No wonder President Trump ordered him in a rather condescending manner to go back home and stop the killings going on in Nigeria! We hope now Buhari will heed Trump’s advice which hopefully will be considered non-abusive.

“For the record, Obasanjo has not and cannot endorse him. Chief Obasanjo sympathises with the plight of those campaigners and supporters of Buhari. He doesn’t believe dishing out fake news that…will turn black into white.

“Nigerians know that Chief Obasanjo has only spoken the truth about widening poverty, alienation and social disunity and near disintegration of the country under Buhari. Obasanjo will continue to exercise his right to free speech and no amount of hate speech will assuage Nigerians who are in need of a brand new leadership” the statement added.

