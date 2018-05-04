Obaseki advocates non-punitive tax regime for local companies — Nigeria Today

Obaseki advocates non-punitive tax regime for local companies

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has made a strong case for more incentives for local companies, including a non-punitive tax regime to encourage more investments and boost the nation’s economic growth.

Obaseki made the case while playing host to the management team of Guinness Nigeria Plc., led by the Chairman, Babatunde Savage, who paid a courtesy visit to the governor, at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to the governor, local investors who choose to contribute to the economic growth of the country must be encouraged with a tax regime that will serve as an incentive for their businesses.

He said the state government will continue to encourage local investors, noting that “such measure will attract other investors to locate their businesses in the state.”

He emphasised that “Without strong local investors, we cannot attract international investors,” and assured that he would take the campaign for a non-punitive tax regime to the federal government to attract more companies that will create jobs for the nation’s teeming unemployed youths.

Obaseki commended Guinness Nigeria Plc for expanding its investment in the state with the unveiling of the company’s new product, Royal Kingdom Premium Lager Beer, noting that it is the beer for Edo people.

He lauded the company for complementing the drive by the state government to create employment opportunities, “We commend Guinness for the direct and indirect jobs it has continued to create in the state. Local companies like Guinness Nigeria Plc. have continued to contribute to the overall development of the state.”

Earlier, Chairman, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr. Babatunde Savage, expressed his company’s appreciation to the governor for supporting their operations in the state, noting, “Through the support of the state government, the company has been able to expand its business in the state.

Savage said “The company’s new product: Royal Kingdom Premium Lager Beer, has its materials sourced locally. This was a deliberate choice to empower people in the state.”

