Obaseki Faults Centralised Security, as Edo Engages 3,600 Youths For Intelligence Gathering — Nigeria Today

Obaseki Faults Centralised Security, as Edo Engages 3,600 Youths For Intelligence Gathering
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has faulted thecentralised security arrangement in the country, arguing that the current structure doesn’t “make sense from a political and economic standpoint.” The governor made the submission as the state government finalised plans to engage 200 youths from each local government area in the state, to provide local security […]
