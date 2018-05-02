Oculus confirms second-screen support is coming to Oculus Go — Nigeria Today

Oculus confirms second-screen support is coming to Oculus Go

Oculus VR confirmed that second-screen support is coming to the Oculus Go and that implementing the current demo into the iOS and Android apps will “take a little while.” This will allow owners to “cast” their experiences.

