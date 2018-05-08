Offa Bank Robbery! One Of The Suspects Identified As A Dismissed Police Officer — Nigeria Today

Offa Bank Robbery! One Of The Suspects Identified As A Dismissed Police Officer

One of the armed robbery suspects in the April 5th Offa bank robbery incident is allegedly a dismissed police officer identified as Michael Adikwu by name. A Nigerian who who appears to know one of the Offa bank robbery suspect’s history, wrote ”Ofa Bank Massacre!! Picture below is Michael Adikwu, an ex police constable […]

The post Offa Bank Robbery! One Of The Suspects Identified As A Dismissed Police Officer appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

