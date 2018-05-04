Offa bank robbery: Police provides clearer images of wanted persons, announces N5 million bounty [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today

Offa bank robbery: Police provides clearer images of wanted persons, announces N5 million bounty [PHOTOS]
The Nigerian police on Friday declared four of the gangsters who participated in the bloody bank robbery incidents in Offa on 4 April, wanted, revealing their images to the public. DAILY POST reports that armed robbers attacked five commercial banks in Offa on April 5, during which 17 persons, including policemen and a pregnant woman […]
Offa bank robbery: Police provides clearer images of wanted persons, announces N5 million bounty [PHOTOS]
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!