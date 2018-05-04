Offa Robbery: Police Declare 4 Men Wanted [Photos] — Nigeria Today

Offa Robbery: Police Declare 4 Men Wanted [Photos]

The Nigerian police today declared four of the gang leaders who participated in the bloody bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State on 4 April, wanted.

Along with the notice for their arrest, then police released their photographs, while they carried out the heist.

Ina statement Friday, police spokesman Jimoh Moshood said the Kwara State Government has also promised a N5 million bounty for information about the suspects, and they listed the hotlines to be contacted as 08062080913, 08126285268, 08032365122, 07056792065, 08088450152.

This is the latest and strongest update provided by the police following the arrest of 20 principal suspects earlier and the recovery of two Beretta Pistols, bullets, phones and SIM cards of some of the victims.

“All the suspects are cooperating with the Police in the investigation into the incident. Currently, some of the other gang leaders and principal suspects at large are being identified and their pictures obtained for further investigation”, Moshood stated.

Police also called for the cooperation of the public to apprehend the suspects still at large, adding that they have been placed on INTERPOL Watchlist and Red Alert.

“Other sister security and safety agencies are equally implored to arrest them and hand over to the nearest Police Station or Formation across the country or avail the Police with any information they may have or come across about these suspects,” Moshood said.

