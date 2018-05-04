 Offa Robbery! Police Release Photos of Gang Leaders — Nigeria Today
Offa Robbery! Police Release Photos of Gang Leaders

The Nigerian police has released photos showing faces of the dreaded armed robbers who stormed banks in Offa last month carting away millions. The police said the Kwara State Government has also promised a N5 million bounty for information about the suspects, and they listed the hotlines to be contacted as 08062080913, 08126285268,08032365122,07056792065,08088450152. Read the […]

