Ogoke-Ejiogu rues botched promotion bid — Nigeria Today

D’Tigers point and shooting guard, Sarah Ogoke-Ejiogu has rued her club – Celta BC inability to gain promotion to the Spanish Basketball elite division.

In the championship match played on Sunday, Valencia defeated Celta 54-51 to progress to the elite division, leaving Celta to ruminate on what could have happened if they had played well from the beginning of the game.

In her facebook post titled ‘Visualization is Everything’, Ogoke Ejiogu noted playing Valencia at home was going to be very difficult but praised her teammates for putting up a strong fight.

“Playing against the home team of Valencia, Spain in the Championship Game in front of a hostile crowd of 12000 spectators dressed in flaming orange and black, I knew if we could cut down the 20 point first quarter deficit to less than 10 by the half, then we’d have a chance.

“Valencia had come out the gate with their hair on fire. And now we were searching for how to dig ourselves out of an early grave. But somehow we did it. Down by only nine points at halftime from starting down 20 in the first quarter.

“One dusty possession at a time we whittled down the lead until the very first tie since the score was 0-0. I was exhausted out of my mental state but I had visualized it. I saw us making it to this point. I knew we’d cover the deficit. I knew a comeback was possible. I’d facilitated several in my 15 year career.

“One minute remaining and they scored. We didn’t. Time runs out. Celta (my team) loses. The visual will haunt me forever. Next time I know I’ll see us not just making a comeback but taking lead,” She noted.

