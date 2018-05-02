Ogun PDP Crisis: Secondus rejects INEC's position on leadership - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Ogun PDP Crisis: Secondus rejects INEC’s position on leadership – Vanguard
Ogun PDP Crisis: Secondus rejects INEC's position on leadership
ABUJA—THE crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State has taken a fresh turn following the refusal of its national leadership to accept the position taken by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on it. Uche Secondus …
Secondus rejects Dayo as Ogun PDP chair
Secondus, INEC disagree over Ogun PDP crisis
