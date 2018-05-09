Oh God, Now Teens Are Doing The ‘Deodorant Challenge’ — Nigeria Today

Oh God, Now Teens Are Doing The ‘Deodorant Challenge’

The Mannequin challenge. The Ice Bucket challenge. Then it was the Tide Pod challenge. Now, another new and very dangerous trend has teens and tweens going mad – the Deodorant challenge.

TIME explained how it works:

The challenge is a test of endurance and involves spraying deodorant from an aerosol can directly onto a person’s bare skin. The aim is to see who can hold it there the longest.

You might as well hold a magnifying glass over your arm and wait for yourself to burn.

A UK mother named Jamie Prescott posted on Facebook after the deodorant challenge left her daughter, who is in the ninth grade, with second-degree burns on her arm:

Ouch.

Prescott wrote on her account:

For any parents who have children, please, please sit them down and show them these pictures. These are the damaging results of something known as ‘The Deodorant Challenge’, which is currently doing the rounds in Yate and literally involves spraying deodorant on to someone else for as long as possible.

The incident has left her daughter potentially needing a skin graft. Her post has been shared more than 4 000 times since it was uploaded on May 4:

But the thing is that the deodorant challenge is not new … at all. It’s actually been around for at least a few years, as evidenced by this video from 2016, but now it’s fast becoming a craze.

Because, as we all know, people will do anything for clicks and likes.

Don’t be dumb and overdo the deodorant, kids. That’s all we ask.

[source:time]

