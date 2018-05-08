Oh No!! Beauty Queen, Josephine Eleyi Igoche Is Dead (PHOTOS) — Nigeria Today

Oh No!! Beauty Queen, Josephine Eleyi Igoche Is Dead (PHOTOS)
Current Face of Leadership Scorecard Nigeria, Queen Josephine Eleyi Igoche is dead. According to information we gathered, young model-cum-beauty queen passed away in Kaduna on Monday after a brief ailment. In 2016, Eleyi, who studied Political Science at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nigeria won the Miss Ambassador for Peace North Central. Confirming the sad news […]
The post Oh No!! Beauty Queen, Josephine Eleyi Igoche Is Dead (PHOTOS) appeared first on Ngyab.
