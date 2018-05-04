 Oh No! South African Footballer, Luyanda Ntshangase Is Dead (SEE WHAT KILLED HIM) — Nigeria Today
Oh No! South African Footballer, Luyanda Ntshangase Is Dead (SEE WHAT KILLED HIM)

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Luyanda Ntshangase‚ the Maritzburg United player who was in an induced coma after being struck by lightning‚ has died. This was confirmed by a shaken United chairman Farook Kadodia on Friday. The 21-year-old Ntshangase‚ a talented forward‚ had been fighting for his life after being struck by lightning playing in a friendly match for Maritzburg […]

