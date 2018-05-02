 Oh No!! Vincent Jack Is Dead! (Ondo FRSC Boss) — Nigeria Today
Oh No!! Vincent Jack Is Dead! (Ondo FRSC Boss)

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Ondo State Sector Commander (RS 11.2) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Akure, Vincent Jack, is dead. He died from an undisclosed illness. Due to the illness, he was away from his official duties until his death. While confirming the news, Anotonia Oni, the Sector Public Enlightenment Officer of the Federal Road […]

