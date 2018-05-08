 Ohanaeze Ndigbo passes vote of confidence on Nnia Nwodo - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Ohanaeze Ndigbo passes vote of confidence on Nnia Nwodo – Vanguard

By Emeka Mamah Enugu – The National Executive Council, NEC, of the apex Igbo cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has passed a vote of confidence on its President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo. NNIA NWODO At an emergency meeting of Ohanaeze in

