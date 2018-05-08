Ohanaeze – We have no new leadership – Youth Wing — Nigeria Today

Ohanaeze – We have no new leadership – Youth Wing
The Ohanaeze Youth Wing, OYW, Monday, said the reported inauguration of a new leadership of the body should be disregarded by the public. This was contained in a statement issued by the Mazi Okechukwu Isigizoro-led leadership of the OYW. The statement, made available to DAILY POST, was signed by Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, Ohanaeze […]
