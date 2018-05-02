OHCSF, AIG partner to shop for leaders in PPP — Nigeria Today

OHCSF, AIG partner to shop for leaders in PPP

Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) embarked on a joint campaign from April 9 to 11, 2018 to sign on leaders of Nigeria’s private sector as partners in the execution of a high-impact Nigerian Civil Service Transformation Strategy supported by the Presidency.

Winifred Oyo-Ita, head of the Civil Service of the Federation, led the OHCSF, while Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, founder/chairman of AIG, led the AIG team.

The private sector leaders included Aliko Dangote, president, Dangote Group; Jim Ovia, chairman, Zenith Bank; Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, First Bank; Osagie Okunbor, managing director, Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Limited; Herbert Wigwe, CEO, Access Bank; Kunle Elebute, national senior partner, KPMG Nigeria; Uyi Akpata, country senior partner PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria; Segun Ogunsanya, managing director, Airtel Networks; Leo Stan Ekeh, chairman, Zinox Group, and Wale Tinubu, CEO, Oando plc.

The Federal Executive Council of Nigeria (FEC) had, in July 2017, approved a revolutionary three-year Strategy and Implementation Plan for the transformation of the Nigerian Federal Civil Service into an Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible and Citizen-centred (EPIC) body.

The approved Plan was the result of a partnership between OHCSF and AIG under which AIG funded the engagement of a global management consulting firm, to facilitate the development of a Prioritised 2017- 2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP).

The 2017-2020 FCSSIP was developed from the 2017-2019 Strategic Plan of the OHCSF which was internally designed by the Federal Civil Service. This would be the first time that Civil Servants themselves would develop an in-house Civil Service transformation strategy that is totally “home grown”.

The uniqueness of this Plan lies, amongst other innovations, in the inclusion of notable private sector leaders and organisations – “Private Sector Champions” – who will infuse entrepreneurial thinking, skills, accountability and resources into the Project, thereby promoting and ensuring its success.

Speaking on the road show, Oyo-Ita said, “Working with AIG, we developed a robust Strategy and Implementation Plan for the evolution of the Nigerian Civil Service into a high-performing entity with improved public service delivery to Nigerians – the first time the Service is initiating a reform by itself.

“We are now about to implement this bold Plan and have come to mobilise private sector leaders as partners in the effort to build a transformational Civil Service that does great things for Nigeria”.

The eight priority areas for intervention are Training, Strategic Recruitment, Performance Management, Salary Review, Innovation, Culture Transformation, Rollout of Human Resources Software, and Digitisation of Service Records.

“This innovative approach to reform, in which proven business leaders and organisations step forward to selflessly support government towards the delivery of public services in a transformational manner is gaining traction globally,” said Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Founder and Chairman of AIG. “The impact of a high-performing public service on the lives of Nigerians and on the performance of our economy would be incalculable”.

The intensive road show included person-to-person meetings spanning two full days and was met with enthusiasm and optimism by the private sector leaders and organisations, with many describing the Initiative as an idea whose time had come.

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, remarked that by ensuring the success of the Civil Service reform, the private sector would be ensuring the creation of an enabling environment for business to thrive. Dangote emphasised the need to ensure that the welfare of civil servants was effectively addressed as part of the transformation Plan.

Apart from immeasurable benefits to the lives and welfare of Nigerians and to the Nigerian business ecosystem, specific gains expected from the successful implementation of the Plan include savings of N60 to N123 billion from digitisation and automation; cultivation of future, world-class public service leaders; training of over 25,000 civil servants and consequent improved human resource capabilities; cultivation of new ideas, technologies and ventures through 3 annual innovation competitions and the equipping of 25 ministries with performance management tools to drive results-based impact.

