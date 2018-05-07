Oil Prices Increase Again — Nigeria Today

Oil Prices Increase Again
Brent sweet crude climbed to fresh highs on Monday, buoyed as a deepening economic crisis in Venezuela threatened the country’s already tumbling oil supply. United States oil prices rose above 70 dollars a barrel for the first time since November 2014. The concerns added to worries over a looming decision on whether the United States […]
