Oil trims gains ahead of Trump Iran announcement, Asia shares up - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 8, 2018


Oil trims gains ahead of Trump Iran announcement, Asia shares up
TOKYO/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Oil prices eased slightly on Tuesday, a day after hitting 3-1/2 year highs, as investors braced for President Donald Trump's decision on whether to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, a move that could
