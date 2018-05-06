Okorocha orders arrest of APC Congress committee members — Nigeria Today

Okorocha orders arrest of APC Congress committee members

Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has ordered the arrest and arraignment of the committee members sent to monitor the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congresses on Saturday. Okorocha took the action, despite the state chairman of the party, Dr Hilary Eke and the state organising secretary, Dr Clement Chijioke Anozie, rating the exercise as […]

Okorocha orders arrest of APC Congress committee members

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

