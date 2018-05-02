Okorocha promotes all Government Workers as they ask for Payment of Full Salaries — Nigeria Today

Okorocha promotes all Government Workers as they ask for Payment of Full Salaries

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has promoted all the workers in his state, Punch reports.

The governor revealed this during the 2018 Workers Day celebration on Tuesday at Heroes Square, Owerri.

Workers are dear to him, he said, and they are the engine room behind the government’s successes. He said:

I have therefore approved an automatic promotion for all workers of Imo State. This automatic promotion means that if you are in Grade Level Eight, you are now in Grade Level Nine. This is because since I became governor seven years ago, you have not been promoted. Without you, the activities of government would be crippled. You are the engine room behind all our successes. I thank you for your patience. You are so dear to me. I can even approve sleeping allowance for you.

The state’s trade union however urged the governor to approve the commencement of the payment of their full salaries.

The State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress Paul Akalazu spoke on behalf of the Organised Labour of the state. He said:

We call on the governor to direct the immediate restoration of 100 percent salary payment to all categories of workers as an appreciation of the sacrifices made by the workers during the economic recession.

The post Okorocha promotes all Government Workers as they ask for Payment of Full Salaries

