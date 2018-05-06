Okumagba joins race for Delta House of Assembly seat — Nigeria Today

Okumagba joins race for Delta House of Assembly seat

Chief Eruteya Okumagba has joined the race for the Delta State House of Assembly for Warri South Constituency 11 seat, as he promised quality representation to the people of his constituent if voted into power in 2019.

Eruteya, the son of the late President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) World wide, High Chief Benjamin Okumagba formally declared his intention to run for the seat under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Warri residence of PDP leader, Chief Emmanuel Ono Okumagba.

Chief Okumagba,in his speech said he had contested before but did not make it then.” I felt very bad about it, yet the scriptures say the vision is for an appointed time. So, again with the burning interest in my heart to bring the dividends of democracy to my constituency, I am formally declaring my interest to contest for the seat again.”

He then listed his manifesto to include: employment and job creation in line with Governor Okowa’s SMART Agenda, improved healthcare delivery system, construction of more roads,assisting the less-privileged,setting up of constituency office to ensure closeness between government and the people amongst others.

In his response , Chief Emmanuel Ono Okumagba commended Chief Eruteya Okumagba for his decision to contest for the seat, and prayed for him to succeed in the race.

The post Okumagba joins race for Delta House of Assembly seat appeared first on Vanguard News.

