Oladips, Marvis, John Networq To Headline May Edition Of The Basement Gig — Nigeria Today

Oladips, Marvis, John Networq To Headline May Edition Of The Basement Gig

The Basement Gig, a monthly music concert that showcases the finest new and emerging music acts, will hold its next edition on May 24th, 2018 at Alba Lounge Victoria Island, Lagos.

This month’s event is set to be headlined by Oladips, Marvis, John Networq, Oz and Street Billionaires.

The event which comes with awesome surprises every month is hosted by Kemi Smallzz and Sheye Banks, with music by the official Basement Gig DJ, DjSix7even. Recent editions of The Basement Gig have seen performances from the likes of M.I Abaga, Terry Apala, Dapo Tuburna, Ckay, Wavy The Creator, Saeon Moruda, and Idyl to mention a few.

The Basement Gig is an initiative of The Zone Agency and supported by Zebra Stripes Networks and MTV Base.

