Olamide, Eniola Ajao, Others Surprise Tayo Sobola {Photos} — Nigeria Today



Recently, precisely on Sunday 29th April 2018, at Renaissance {Radisson Blu} GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria, Nollywood Superstar, Tayo Sobola aka Sotayo Gaga gathered momentum, as she held a superlative brand exhibition of her Fashion Outfit, ‘Clean Stitches’, and also unveiled her Pop It Cosmetics.

The sudden appearance of Nigerian music act, Olamide Baddo made alot of tongues wagging. Here are some of the exclusive photos from the event.





