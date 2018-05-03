Olamide & Wizkid team up for New Single ‘Kana’ — Nigeria Today

Olamide & Wizkid team up for New Single ‘Kana’

YBNL Boss Olamide, once again collaborates with Star boy, Wizkid for a mid-tempo song titled “Kana”.

‘Kana’ is produced by Mutay, who is a part of the Legendury Beatz duo. In the new single, Olamide and Wizkid promise to pamper the women they love and provide them with the best of everything they need. It is a song that expresses affection and bares it all.

Buy the new song here.

