Oldest Man In The World Might Be Living In Cape Town — Nigeria Today

Oldest Man In The World Might Be Living In Cape Town

Shuffle aside, Masazo Nonakan, who was last month named the world’s oldest living man.

It looks like your title of the world’s oldest man now belongs to Cape Town’s very own Fredie Blom. The centenarian celebrated his 114th birthday on Tuesday at his home in Delft.

Sjoe, think of all the candles on his birthday cake that he would have to blow out.

According to Times LIVE, Blom was a former gardener who was born in 1904 in Adelaide in the Eastern Cape.

The man was basically around before TV, smartphones and computers were invented, and was born 14 years before Nelson Mandela.

He and his wife Jeanette‚ 83‚ have no children together.

These days, Blom is taking it easy. Jeanette says that he still smokes and builds things.

Clearly living la vida loca, is our Fredie.

Community members and major retailers like Shoprite and Pick n Pay have pitched in to give the pensioner a huge party, donating cooldrink, cupcakes and other treats.

Hell, Fredie didn’t even know that he was going to have a party, revealed Jeanette on the big day:

I told Fredie we must dress up in our best clothing and make the place right. He still doesn’t know what’s been going on. I just want to say thank you everyone.

Still sporting a fine ‘tache, too.

The provincial social development department sent out their birthday wishes to Blom:

As government‚ we wish Mr Blom and his family well. We continue to encourage greater family and community participation in the daily lives of elderly residents‚ including keeping them in communities.

Sweet stuff, but what about that Guinness World Record business, though?

The department says that his status is yet to be recognised by the Guinness World Records organisation‚ but it is believed Blom could be the oldest man alive, reports IOL:

In April, Guinness World Records certified 112-year-old Masazo Nonaka of Japan as the world’s oldest man. But according to Fredie’s identity document, he is 114 today, which makes him the oldest living human being. Thabo Mokgola, spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs, says they have sent Fredie’s information off to the relevant departments for verification.

We’re keeping our fingers and toes crossed.

Hope you had a lekker birthday, Fredie Blom – here’s to many more!

[sources:timeslive&iol]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

