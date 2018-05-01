 Oliseh Officially Announces End Of Fortuna Sittard Contract - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Oliseh Officially Announces End Of Fortuna Sittard Contract – Complete Sports Nigeria

Oliseh Officially Announces End Of Fortuna Sittard Contract
Former Super Eagles captain and head coach Sunday Oliseh has announced that his contract with newly promoted Dutch Eredivisie club Fortuna Sittard as chief coach has come to an end, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Oliseh was appointed the Fortuna
