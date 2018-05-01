Olunloyo's son, Akintunde, arraigned for alleged N40m fraud - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Olunloyo’s son, Akintunde, arraigned for alleged N40m fraud – The Punch



The Punch Olunloyo's son, Akintunde, arraigned for alleged N40m fraud

The Punch

Oladimeji Ramon. The Police Special Fraud Unit on Monday arraigned Akintunde, a son of a former governor of Oyo State, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, for an alleged fraud of N40m. Olunloyo was arraigned on two counts alongside his entertainment firm, Code Media …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

