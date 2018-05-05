Olympiacos Terminate Kevin Mirallas Loan Deal — Nigeria Today

Olympiacos Terminate Kevin Mirallas Loan Deal

Olympiacos have reportedly terminated their loan deal with Everton winger Kevin Mirallas.

Olympiacos have sent Kevin Mirallas back to Goodison Park earlier than originally planned, according to reports in the Belgian media (via the Liverpool Echo).

Mirallas scored twice in 13 appearances for Olympiacos this term and was previously quoted as saying that he would like to remain with the club.

The Belgian, however, was among a number of players who were fined by club president Evangelos Marinakis and forced to take a holiday when the team fell off the pace in the Greek title race.

The winger with leave the Greek side having scored two goals in his 13 appearances this campaign.

The Belgian international had previously stated he wishes to stay at Olympiakos further than his original loan spell, telling Greek publication SDNA last month: “I have stated that I want to stay.

“But it is something for which there is no development, since it will be discussed at the end of the year.”

