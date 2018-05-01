OMG! You Went To US And Embarrassed Nigeria – PDP Blasts Buhari (Read Details) — Nigeria Today

OMG! You Went To US And Embarrassed Nigeria – PDP Blasts Buhari (Read Details)

What PDP Said About Buhari US Visit. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has finally reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to the United States and bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump throwing shades at the visiting President. What PDP Said About Buhari’s US Visit The party in a statement on Monday said President Buhari’s performance …

This super post – OMG! You Went To US And Embarrassed Nigeria – PDP Blasts Buhari (Read Details) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

