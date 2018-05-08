Omoni Oboli continues with 'feeding outreach' - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Omoni Oboli continues with ‘feeding outreach’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Omoni Oboli continues with 'feeding outreach'
The Nation Newspaper
With the introduction of 'Sister Lizzy's Kitchen', her initiative to help feed less privileged kids in the society, Nollywood actress, filmmaker and author, Omoni Oboli has assured that the foundation will continue to suffice. Sharing the delight of …
How I handle actors with mouth odor – Actress
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!